UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 FXCM Inc
* Q2 revenue $70.6 million
* Fxcm Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $10.80 from continuing operations
* Average retail customer trading volume per day of $13.4 billion in july 2016, 7% higher than june 2016 and 3% lower than july 2015
* Average institutional trading volume per day of $2.0 billion in July 2016, 23% lower than June 2016 and 25% higher than July 2015
* Retail customer trading volume of $281 billion in July 2016, 2% higher than June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.