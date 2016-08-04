UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Heroux-devtek Inc :
* Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees FY 2019 sales about c$420 million
* Conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market
* Says remain on pace to achieve annual sales of about c$500 million in fiscal 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.