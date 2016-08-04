Aug 4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2016 financial and business results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to initiate phase 2/3 trial for PYL(TM) imaging agent and phase 1 trial for 1095 this year