UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 4 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.84
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Statement from Univision Communications Inc. Regarding Charter Communications, Inc.
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors