UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 W. P. Carey Inc
* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.24
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At quarter end assets under management of $11.7 billion
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.00 to $5.20
* Q2 revenue $198.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.