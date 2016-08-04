Aug 4 Spartan Motors Inc
* Spartan motors reports second quarter 2016 eps of $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 sales rose 12.2 percent to $162.5 million
* Raises 2016 midpoint eps guidance by 12.5%
* Order backlog increased to $304.0 million at june 30,
2016, from $262.7 million at june 30, 2015
* "Looking forward to second-half of 2016, we anticipate
modest year-over-year sales growth"
* Sees 2016 earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.25
* Spartan motors inc sees 2016 earnings per share of $0.20
to $0.25
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million to $590 million
