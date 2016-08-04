UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $115 million to $119 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.41 to $3.46
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $116.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.