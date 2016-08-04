UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Agco Corp :
* Agco reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion
* Sees fy 2016 sales $7.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* For fy 2016 gross and operating margins are expected to be below 2015 levels
* For 2016 reported earnings per share are targeted at approximately $1.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year adjusted earnings per share guidance remains at $2.30
* Agco's net sales for 2016 are expected to reach $7.2 billion
* Fy2016 revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
