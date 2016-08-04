Aug 4 Agco Corp :

* Agco reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Sees fy 2016 sales $7.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* For fy 2016 gross and operating margins are expected to be below 2015 levels

* For 2016 reported earnings per share are targeted at approximately $1.85

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year adjusted earnings per share guidance remains at $2.30

* Agco's net sales for 2016 are expected to reach $7.2 billion

* Agco's net sales for 2016 are expected to reach $7.2 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S