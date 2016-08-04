BRIEF-GE to sell 43 pct stake in Hyundai Card to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
Aug 4 Lionbridge
* Reports Q2 results with record revenue of $144.2 million, GAAP EPS of $0.07 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $144.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.3 million
* Sees Q3 revenue $135 million to $141 million
* Expect strong earnings for remainder of this year and further revenue and earnings growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).
* Acquires OCL1 US specialist in architectural lighting solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)