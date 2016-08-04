UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Cas Medical Systems Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.08
* Q2 sales rose 18 percent to $5.5 million
* Affirming expectation to ship a total of 400 fore-sight cerebral oximeters this year
* Also on track to achieve our 2016 growth objective of fore-sight sales exceeding 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.