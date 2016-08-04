Aug 4 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great lakes concludes strategic review with Greenhill & Co.; reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $192.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.1 million

* Dredging backlog was $622.6 million at end of Q2, which is a decrease of $55.1 million compared to backlog at December 31, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* To sell assets associated with certain services lines of terra contracting services, llc business for a minimum $11.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S