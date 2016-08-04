UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Treehouse Foods Inc :
* Treehouse foods, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 gaap and adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80
* Reaffirms full year 2016 EPS guidance and provides q3 2016 outlook
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.