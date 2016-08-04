UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
* Melco Crown Entertainment announces unaudited second quarter 2016 earnings and declares quarterly dividend
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $1.07 billion
* On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income attributable to Melco Crown Entertainment for Q2 of 2016 was $30.8 million, or $0.06 per ADS
* Qtrly net income per ads $0.06
* Macau continues to face challenges in gaming demand
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.