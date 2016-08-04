UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 MGM Resorts International
* MGM Resorts International reports strong second quarter financial and operating results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83 including items
* Casino revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased less than 1% compared to same period in prior year
* Qtrly revenue $2.27 billion versus $2.39 billion
* Increased profit growth plan target by 33% to $400 million
* MGM Resorts International qtrly rooms revenue at company's domestic resorts increased 2%
* Qtrly MGM China net revenues of $452 million, a 19% decrease compared to prior year quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.