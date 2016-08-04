Aug 4 Clearwater Seafoods Inc

* Clearwater reports second quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA of $140.2 million and $27.5 million representing growth rates of 20% and 24% respectively

* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share

* "Supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand"