Aug 4 Clearwater Seafoods Inc
* Clearwater reports second quarter results supporting
positive outlook for 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA
of $140.2 million and $27.5 million representing growth rates of
20% and 24% respectively
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Board of Directors approved
and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share
* "Supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to
continue to lag behind growing global demand"
