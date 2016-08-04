Aug 4 Crew Energy Inc

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.11

* Crew Energy Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015

* Achieved Q2 production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015

* For 2017, have approximately 24% of estimated natural gas price exposure hedged

* Forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day

* Ramped up activity to increase production and position Co to meet forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: