Aug 4 Crew Energy Inc
* Q2 FFO per share c$0.11
* Crew Energy Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial
and operating results
* Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe
per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015
* For 2017, have approximately 24% of estimated natural gas
price exposure hedged
* Forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000
boe per day
