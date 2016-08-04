Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 excluding items
* Alliance Healthcare services reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue $125.3 million versus $118.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $505 million to $535 million
* Reaffirming full-year 2016 guidance for revenue ranging from $505-$535 million and adjusted ebitda of $130-$150 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.