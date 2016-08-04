Aug 4 Hortonworks Inc
* Hortonworks reports financial results for second quarter
2016
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $177 million
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.12
* Q2 revenue $43.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.3 million
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.72
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $45 million
* Hortonworks inc sees q3 operating billings, aggregate
value of all invoices sent to our customers in a given period,
to be $68.0 million.
* Sees Q3 Non Gaap gross billings to be $68.0 million.
* Sees estimate operating billings, aggregate value of all
invoices sent to our customers in a given period, of $265.0
million in 2016
* Q3 revenue view $49.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimate non-gaap gross billings of $259.0 million in 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $191.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
