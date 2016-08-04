Aug 4 Inogen Inc :

* Inogen announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $54.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $190 million to $194 million

* Says is increasing its 2016 revenue guidance to a range of $190 to $194 million

* Says is increasing its FY net income estimate to range of $12.5 to $14.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25