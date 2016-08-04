Aug 4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood pharmaceuticals provides second quarter 2016
investor update
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.15
* Q2 revenue $54.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.5 million
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Allergan and ironwood continue to expect total 2016
marketing and sales expenses for linzess to be in range of $230
million to $260 million
* Says continues to expect to use less than $70 million in
cash for operations in 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $55.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Further company coverage: