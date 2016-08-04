Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Arista Networks Inc ;
* Arista Networks Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 revenue $268.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.9 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $279 million to $285 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $279.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 Non-GAAP gross margin between 62% to 65% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.