Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Acxiom Corp
* Acxiom announces first quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $870 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.4 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $885.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acxiom Corp sees FY GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.10 to $0.14
* Sees FY Non GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.55 to $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.