Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Internap Corp Sees Full
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $74.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.6 million
* Internap reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year 2016 revenue $300 million - $305 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $309.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA $83 million - $87 million
* Year 2016 capital expenditures $40 million - $50 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $76.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.