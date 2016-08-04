UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 revenue $97.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 pro forma earnings per share $0.68 to $0.72
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2 pct increase for company-operated restaurants, and a 2.7 pct increase for franchised restaurants in Q2
* Sees system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth in low single digits for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales grew 2.4 pct
* Continue to expect to open 17-20 company-operated restaurants and 10-15 franchised restaurants in 2016
* Sees adjusted EBITDA of between $67.0 and $69.0 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources