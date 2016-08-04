Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Web.Com Group Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Web.com reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $187.8 million versus $135.7 million
* 3.4 million subscribers with 20,000 net additions in Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $194.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Web.com's trailing twelve month customer retention rate was 86.5% for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.