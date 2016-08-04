Aug 4 Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Estimates current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into 2019

* Esperion Therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development program updates; reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Esperion had a net loss of $14.0 million for q2 of 2016 compared to $12.4 million

* Esperion expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities in 2016 will be approximately $65 to $75 million