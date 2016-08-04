Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Esperion Therapeutics Inc
* Estimates current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into 2019
* Esperion Therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development program updates; reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Esperion had a net loss of $14.0 million for q2 of 2016 compared to $12.4 million
* Esperion expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities in 2016 will be approximately $65 to $75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.