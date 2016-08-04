Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Dct Industrial Trust Inc
* Dct industrial trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54
* Raised and narrowed 2016 ffo guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.16 and $2.22 per diluted share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.