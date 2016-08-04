Aug 4 Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* At june 30, 2016, company's total order backlog was $63.8 million, compared to total backlog of $67.3 million

* Expects revenues for quarter ending september 30, 2016 to be in range of $35 to $38 million

* "a substantial portion of amtech's revenues are denominated in euros"

* : says net revenue for q3 was $33.3 million versus $40.0 million in q3 of fiscal 2015.

* Gross margin for quarter ending sept 30, 2016, expected to be in mid-high 20s percent range, with improved operating margin