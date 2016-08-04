Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
Aug 4 Atlassian Corporation Plc
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $132 million to $134 million
* Atlassian announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $127.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $124.3 million
* Fy net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of approximately $0.18 to $0.16
* Sees q1 2017 ifrs loss per share about $0.04; sees q1 non-ifrs earnings per share about $0.07
* Total fy revenue is expected to be in range of $592 million to $602 million
* Q1 revenue view $132.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $451.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper drugs.