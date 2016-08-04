Aug 4 Fluor Corp
* Fluor reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $4.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.73 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says consolidated ending backlog of $47.3 billion at
quarter-end compares to $41.6 billion a year ago
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly new awards $6.43 billion versus $4.27 billion
* Qtrly revenue $4.86 billion versus $4.81 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $4.73
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
