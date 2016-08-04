Aug 4 Haynes International Inc
* Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $101.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says backlog was $187.2 million at June 30, 2016, a
decrease of approximately $6.3 million, or 3.3 pct, from $193.5
million at March 31, 2016
* Says expects revenue and earnings in Q4 to be slightly
higher compared to those achieved in Q3 of fiscal 2016
