Q2 gaap loss per share $1.78
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results
results
Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Northern Oil and Gas Inc says northern continues to expect
2016 total production to be down approximately 15% compared to
2015 production levels
* Continues to expect 2016 total production to be down
approximately 15% compared to 2015 production levels
* Northern Oil and Gas Inc says full year capital
expenditures to total between $60 and $70 million
Q2 revenue view $55.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Recorded a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $88.9 million in q2 of 2016
million in q2 of 2016
Qtrly total revenues $32 million versus $40.9 million
