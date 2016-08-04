Aug 4 EOG Resources Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q2 loss per share $0.53

* Raises 2016 u.s. Crude oil production guidance

* Eog resources announces second quarter 2016 results; increases premium well inventory by 34%

* Announces $425 million in proceeds from asset sales

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Many of additional well completions are scheduled for late 2016

* Increase in production activity to be accomplished while maintaining 2016 capital expenditure guidance of $2.4 to $2.6 billion, excluding acquisitions

* Eog resources inc says inventories at quarter end were $495.8 million versus $598.9 million at december 31, 2015

* Says increased its targeted number of well completions for 2016 from 270 to 350 net wells.

* Says total debt outstanding was $7.0 billion at june 30, 2016

* Provides crude oil production growth outlook through 2020

* u.s. Crude oil volumes of 265,400 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in q2 2016 exceeded midpoint of company's guidance by 2 percent

* Company expects to drill 250 net wells in 2016, 50 more than in its original 2016 plans

* Eog resources inc says qtrly net operating revenues $1.78 billion versus. $2.47 billion last year

* Eog says eog can achieve significant production growth with balanced cash flow from 2017 through 2020 even in moderate commodity price environment

* Based on eog's long-term plan,assuming flat $50 wti crude price, expects 10 percent compound annual crude oil production growth through 2020

* Assuming flat $60 wti, eog would expect 20 percent compound annual crude oil production growth through 2020

* Eog resources inc says due to increased drilling productivity, company expects to drill 250 net wells, 50 more than in its original 2016 plans