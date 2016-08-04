Aug 5 SemGroup Corp
* Q2 revenue $287.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $353.8
million
* SemGroup corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net income attributable to SemGroup of $8.0 million,
or $0.18 per diluted share
* Due primarily to co's recent sale of ngl energy limited
partner units, co expects to come in below midpoint of its
guidance range
* Reaffirms 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of
between $270 and $320 million
* On track to deploy approximately $455 million in capital
investments in 2016
