Aug 4 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill barrett corporation reports second quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* 2016 planned capital expenditure range reduced to $75-$100
million from $90-$135 million
* Expect to be cash flow positive for 2016
* Recognized significant reduction in well costs during h1,
allowing us to cut capital expenditure outlook for second time
this year
* Raised low end of 2016 production guidance to 5.9-6.2
mmboe despite sale of non-core uinta basin assets
* Bill barrett corp qtrly production sales volumes of 1.6
mmboe
* "we are monitoring industry conditions to determine
appropriate time to resume drilling operations"
* Q3 production sales volumes are expected to approximate
1.5-1.6 mmboe
* "we are positioned to be cash flow positive this year even
at high-end of our updated capital range"
* At june 30, 2016, principal debt balance was $718.9
million
* Fy 2016 production guidance reflects loss of approximately
0.1 mmboe for second half of year associated with uinta basin
asset sale
* "continues to monitor industry conditions to determine
appropriate time to resume drilling activities during second
half of 2016"
