Aug 4 Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden Holdings Ltd announces second quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $30.9 million or $0.39 per diluted common share and operating earnings of $28.4 million or $0.37 per diluted common share

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per common share of $14.18 at June 30, 2016 increased 7.2 pct versus at March 31, 2016

* Q2 net premiums earned of $637.6 million increased 4.6 pct compared to Q2 of 2015

* Says Q2 net premiums of $637.6 million increased 4.6 pct compared to Q2 of 2015

* Says combined ratio for Q2 of 2016 totaled 98.6 pct compared with 99.2 pct in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: