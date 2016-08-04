Aug 4 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Sees q3 2016 core earnings per share $0.02 to $0.12 from
continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $1.84 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.85 billion
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.23 from continuing
operations
* Kindred healthcare reports second quarter 2016 results at
high end of guidance range
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.38 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company reaffirms full year outlook for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $7.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed its preliminary outlook for 2017 core ebitdar
of at least $1 billion.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: