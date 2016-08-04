Aug 4 First Capital Realty Inc

* First Capital Realty announces Toronto Investments and $150 million equity offering

* Entered into an agreement to sell 6.6 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $22.60 per share

* Has advanced a $39 million interim first mortgage loan

* Acquisition of potential assembly of properties has a purchase price of approximately $63.2 million

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund company's capital requirements for transactions planned

* Entered into an agreement of purchase and sale in respect of an assembly of properties