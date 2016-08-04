Aug 4 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment
Trust
* Wpt industrial reit announces second quarter 2016 results
* Wpt industrial real estate investment trust says same
property noi up 2.2% and 1.9% for three and six months ended
june 30, 2016, respectively
* Adjusted funds from operations for three months ended june
30, 2016 were $0.224 per unit
* Qtrly net operating income declined slightly to $13.0
million from $13.4 million in prior year
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.245
