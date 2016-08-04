Aug 4 Great Plains Energy Inc :
* Great plains energy reports solid financial performance;
Westar acquisition on track for completion in spring 2017
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share
view $1.65 to $1.80
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 excluding
items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says continues to make progress on Westar acquisition
* Says on track to close transaction in spring of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)