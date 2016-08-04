Aug 4 Watts Water Technologies Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $371.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $366 million
* Watts Water Technologies reports record second quarter EPS
driven by strong operating performance
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
* Says organic sales were up 4% from same quarter last year
with growth across all regions
* Expect improvement in free cash flow during second half of
2016
* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook
* Watts Water Technologies Inc qtrly organic sales were up
4%
