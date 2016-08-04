Aug 4 Summit Midstream Partners Lp
* Summit midstream partners, lp reports second quarter 2016
financial results
* Summit midstream partners lp says natural gas volume
throughput averaged 1,512 million cubic feet per day ("mmcf/d")
in q2 of 2016, a decrease of 2.5%
* Revised its 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance to a new range
of $270.0 million to $290.0 million.
* Liquids volumes averaged 86.0 mbbl/d in q2 of 2016, an
increase of 36.7% over prior year period
* Summit midstream partners lp qtrly loss per common unit
$0.77
* Increases midpoint of its 2016 adjusted ebitda and
distribution coverage guidance
* Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,512 mmcf/d in q2
, a decrease of 2.5% compared to prior year period
* Reaffirming its capex guidance of $150.0 million to $200.0
million, including maintenance capex of $15.0 million to $20.0
million for fy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: