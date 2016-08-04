Aug 4 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana reports third quarter financial results and
announces appointment of new ceo
* Says jim gilbert appointed ceo
* Gilbert takes over position from jeff hillis who will
carry on with company in his role as chief financial officer
* Orvana minerals corp qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q3 2016 production of 16,038 oz of gold and 3.8 million
lbs of copper; gold equivalent production of 23,859 oz
* Believes it has sufficient liquidity to carry out business
plan at both operations, going concern uncertainty no longer
exists
* Sees Fy total gold production in range of 63,000-67,000 oz
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: