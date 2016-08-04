Aug 4 Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* Q2 loss per share $2.47

* Q2 revenue view $1.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arbutus provides corporate update and announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $3.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says on track to deliver clinical data from lead hbv program arb-1467 in second half of this year

* Says "thorough preclinical research efforts have led us to discontinue tlr9 program"

* Says discontinuance of tlr9 program triggering a non-cash in-process research and development impairment charge of $156 million in q2