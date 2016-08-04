Aug 4 Arbutus Biopharma Corp
* Q2 loss per share $2.47
* Q2 revenue view $1.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arbutus provides corporate update and announces second
quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $3.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says on track to deliver clinical data from lead hbv
program arb-1467 in second half of this year
* Says "thorough preclinical research efforts have led us to
discontinue tlr9 program"
* Says discontinuance of tlr9 program triggering a non-cash
in-process research and development impairment charge of $156
million in q2
