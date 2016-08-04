UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 4 Zcl Composites Inc
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.14
* Zcl composites reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to c$44.7 million
* Zcl composites inc says compared to q1 of 2016, total backlog increased by $8.7 million or 19% from $46.4 million at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Statement from Univision Communications Inc. Regarding Charter Communications, Inc.
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors