Aug 4 SPX Flow Inc

* SPX Flow Inc announces pricing of offering of $600 million of senior notes

* Priced notes also comprised of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Priced notes comprised of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: