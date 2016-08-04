UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 4 PHX Energy Services Corporation
* PHX Energy announces its second quarter results
* Qtrly revenue $26.4 million versus $58.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32
* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA per share diluted $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Statement from Univision Communications Inc. Regarding Charter Communications, Inc.
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors