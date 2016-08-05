Aug 5 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates slightly lower earnings and adjusted ebitda from timberlands segment in q3

* Expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted ebitda from wood products segment in q3

* Expect significantly higher earnings and adjusted ebitda in second half 2016 for real estate, natural resources, energy segment