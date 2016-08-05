BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Weyerhaeuser Co
* Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.9 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates slightly lower earnings and adjusted ebitda from timberlands segment in q3
* Expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted ebitda from wood products segment in q3
* Expect significantly higher earnings and adjusted ebitda in second half 2016 for real estate, natural resources, energy segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
