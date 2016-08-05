BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Magna International Inc :
* Magna announces record second quarter and year to date results
* Q2 sales $9.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.24 billion
* Q2 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.41
* Magna international inc sees 2016 North America light vehicle production 18.0 million units
* Sees 2016 total production sales $30.6 - $31.9 billion
* Sees 2016 capital spending $1.8 - $2.0 bln
* Sees 2016 total sales $35.5 - $37.2 bln
* Magna international inc sees 2016 europe light vehicle production 21.4 million units
* Fy2016 revenue view $36.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
