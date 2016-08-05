BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 National Health Investors Inc
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.10
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share $1.45
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.84 to $4.88
* Sees 2016 normalized FFO per diluted common share $4.84 to $4.88
* Sees 2016 normalized AFFO per diluted common share $4.36 to $4.38
* FY2016 FFO per share view $4.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
